Nigeria still has the lowest rates in West Africa ' Ministry of Information justifies increased fuel and electricity tariff
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The federal ministry of information has justified the increased fuel and electricity tariff by pointing out that Nigeria still has the lowest rates in West Africa. The ministry which listed the comparative cost across West African countries, accused ...

4 hours ago
Nigeria’s Electricity, Fuel Prices The Lowest in Central, West Africa – FG Yawnaija:
President Muhammadu Buhari led government says the price of electricity and fuel in Nigeria are the lowest in West Africa. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement on Monday. He noted that with the price of crude inching up, the ...


