Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson dies of coronavirus at the age of 50.
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of the American vocal group' The Temptations', has died at the age of 50.The musician died from coronavirus on Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.The sad news was confirmed by Williamson's son who ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Temptations Singer, Bruce Williamson Dies From COVID-19 Complications The Herald:
Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson has died of coronavirus at the age of 50. Williamson joined the Temptations in 2006 and performed with the band in theatres and on TV shows until 2015.
Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson dies of coronavirus at the age of 50. Gistvile:
Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of the American vocal group’ The Temptations’, has died at the age of 50. The musician died from coronavirus on Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. The sad news was confirmed by Williamson’s son who ...
Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson dies of coronavirus at the age of 50 Within Nigeria:
Former lead singer of the American vocal group’ The Temptations’, Bruce Williamson, has died at the age of 50. The musician died from coronavirus on Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. The sad news was confirmed by Williamson’s son who ...
Bruce Williamson, Temptations Singer, Dies Of COVID-19 EE Live:
Bruce Williamson, the former lead vocalist of the American soul group, The Temptations, has passed away at 50.


   More Picks
1 'Victor Osimhen jokes with everyone and makes himself loved'' Napoli boss Gattuso praises Africa's most expensive player - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr share lovely photos from their all-white engagement party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Adorable photo of Laura Ikeji-Kanu and her daughter, Laurel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their kids share beautiful blended family photo to celebrate Labour Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman dies allegedly after going to Turkey for plastic surgery; her husband reacts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Nigeria still has the lowest rates in West Africa ' Ministry of Information justifies increased fuel and electricity tariff - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Electricity: Uncertainty, As DISCOS Bid To Pull Out - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
8 Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson dies of coronavirus at the age of 50. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Alaafin of Oyo's daughter shares stunning photos as she turns 51 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army set to court-martial soldier who criticized Buhari and Buratai - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info