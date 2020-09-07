Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'One Tree Hill' star, James Lafferty and 'The Royals' star Alexandra Park are engaged
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Celebrity couple James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have taken their relationship one step further, as they are now engaged. James Lafferty announced his proposal to the Australian actress in a photo he shared on Instagram. The 31-year-old Royals star ...

8 hours ago
James Lafferty of ‘One Tree Hill’ engaged to actress Alexandra Park Ofofo:
Another “Royals” wedding is upon us. On Monday, “One Tree Hill” alum James Lafferty revealed he’s engaged to “Royals” actress Alexandra Park. “She said yeah,” the 35-year-old actor captioned his Instagram post, as an elated Park, 31, showed off her ...
NBA Playoffs 2020: LeBron James and Anthony Davis stars as Lakers evens series against the Rockets Sidomex Entertainment:
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be creating a pattern in the postseason of the 2020 season: lose Game 1, win everything else. It’s left to be seen if they could do it again after ousting the Portland Trail Blazers in the said fashion.


