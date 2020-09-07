Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Hike in Petrol Price: Citing Ban on Public Rallies, Police Warn against Planned Protest in Borno
Metro Watch
- By Abraham Olatokunbo Police have warned against any protest in Borno State, insisting that there is still a ban on public rallies in the troubled state.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Borno State Police command has warned against any form of protests in the state amid the controversy that has trailed the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. The police command in a statement released by its Public Relations Officer Mr.
Today:
The ban on protests in the state was announced in a statement by the State Command late Monday and signed by the Police Public Relations’ officer (PPRO), Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police.
Naija on Point:
File Photograph The Borno State Police command has warned towards any type of protests within the state amid the controversy that has trailed the rise…
Tori News:
The police command has warned Borno residents to desist from staging any protest following the increase in fuelelectricity price.
More Picks
1
Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa -
Edujandon,
4 hours ago
3
15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
5
Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election -
Today,
6 hours ago
8
Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
9
WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
