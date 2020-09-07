Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#BBNaija: You will do great things out here. It’s your time to shine – Teddy A reacts to the disqualification of Erica from the reality show
Information Nigeria  - Former BBNaija contestant, Teddy A has reacted to the disqualification of Erica from the ongoing Lockdown edition of the reality show.

23 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C has reacted to Erica’s disqualification from the Big brother reality show. Erica was disqualified for breaking the house and other rules guiding the reality show.
Naija Loaded:
Disqualified Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Erica has broken her silence after being disqualified from the reality show. Erica was disqualified on Sunday after she got a third strike for violence, bullying, and disobeying Biggie’s house rules.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known Cee-C , has reacted to Erica Nlewedim’s disqualification .
Black Berry Babes:
...was disqualified from the reality show after breaking some of the house rules.Some minutes after her disqualification, Erica’s fans, known as Elites, started a fundraising campaign for her on a popular platform, GoFundMe, and in lesser than 3 hours ...
Luci Post:
Nigerians have had a lot to say since the disqualification of Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica from the fifth edition of the reality TV show on Sunday evening. While some of the actress’s fans...
Salone:
Ex BBnaija house mate e, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known Cee-C, has reacted to Erica Nlewedim’s disqualification.
The Celeb Frenzy!:
BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, who was disqualified from the reality show yesterday, September 6th, has been pictured all smiles todaySee photos below:Erica’s repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules earned her the disqualification.Erica, who ...
BBN disqualification: Cee-C pens heartfelt message to Erica Instablog 9ja:
BBN disqualification: Cee-C pens heartfelt message to Erica
Bukas Blog:
Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C has expressed her sympathy at Erica’s disqualification from Big brother lockdown edition show. Recently, Erica was disqualified for violating the house rules navigating the reality show.


