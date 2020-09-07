Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Adorable photo of Laura Ikeji-Kanu and her daughter, Laurel
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Fashion entrepreneur and author, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, shared this adorable photo of herself and her daughter, Laurel, rocking white bathrobes, on her Instagram page.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
'Victor Osimhen jokes with everyone and makes himself loved'' Napoli boss Gattuso praises Africa's most expensive player -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr share lovely photos from their all-white engagement party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Adorable photo of Laura Ikeji-Kanu and her daughter, Laurel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their kids share beautiful blended family photo to celebrate Labour Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Nigerian woman dies allegedly after going to Turkey for plastic surgery; her husband reacts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Nigeria still has the lowest rates in West Africa ' Ministry of Information justifies increased fuel and electricity tariff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Electricity: Uncertainty, As DISCOS Bid To Pull Out -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
8
Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson dies of coronavirus at the age of 50. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Alaafin of Oyo's daughter shares stunning photos as she turns 51 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Nigerian Army set to court-martial soldier who criticized Buhari and Buratai -
Daily Times,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...