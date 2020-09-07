Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Messi’s Botched Departure Was Not ‘A Serious Worry,’ Says La Liga President
News photo Channels Television  - La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he was never seriously worried about the impact on the league if Lionel Messi had left Barcelona this summer.

22 hours ago
Eyes on Messi as La Liga starts on StarTimes The Nation:
Football fans will be  looking forward  to another exciting season of  La Liga matches live and in HD on  StarTimes as the 202021 La Liga season kicks off on Friday with Lionel  Messi still with  Barcelona. All  the  matches on StarTimes  to be ...
LA LIGA Chairman Reveals What Would Have Happened If Lionel Messi Quit Barcelona Naija Loaded:
LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has said he was never seriously bothered about the impact Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona this summer would have had on the league. Messi made a dramatic u-turn on his attempt to force his way out of Barca on Friday. The ...
La Liga chief ‘happy’ to see Leo Messi stay put Today:
La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that the organisation were not at "war" with Lionel Messi, and that he is happy to see the Barcelona superstar stay put.
La Liga: Lionel Messi returns to Barca The News Guru:
Lionel Messi has returned to training with Barcelona for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.
Messi stays as La Liga kicks off on StarTimes The Eagle Online:
A six-time Ballon d’Or winner, the Argentine forward is arguably the greatest player the world has ever seen, or certainly ranks amongst the best.
‘Griezmann can be La Liga top-scorer if Barcelona use him correctly’ My Celebrity & I:
The France international struggled for consistency during his first season at Camp Nou, scoring just 15 goals across all competitions Antoine Griezmann is capable of being La Liga’s top goal-scorer next season if he is played in the correct position, ...
Messi stays as La Liga kicks off on StarTimes Mega News:
When Lionel Messi announced in the first week of September that he would – after all – remain with Barcelona for the forthcoming season, a collective sigh of relief could be heard all over Spain. Messi, of course, is not just any player.


