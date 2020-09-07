Post News
Messi’s Botched Departure Was Not ‘A Serious Worry,’ Says La Liga President
Channels Television
- La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he was never seriously worried about the impact on the league if Lionel Messi had left Barcelona this summer.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Football fans will be looking forward to another exciting season of La Liga matches live and in HD on StarTimes as the 202021 La Liga season kicks off on Friday with Lionel Messi still with Barcelona. All the matches on StarTimes to be ...
Naija Loaded:
LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has said he was never seriously bothered about the impact Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona this summer would have had on the league. Messi made a dramatic u-turn on his attempt to force his way out of Barca on Friday. The ...
Today:
La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that the organisation were not at "war" with Lionel Messi, and that he is happy to see the Barcelona superstar stay put.
The News Guru:
Lionel Messi has returned to training with Barcelona for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.
The Eagle Online:
A six-time Ballon d’Or winner, the Argentine forward is arguably the greatest player the world has ever seen, or certainly ranks amongst the best.
My Celebrity & I:
The France international struggled for consistency during his first season at Camp Nou, scoring just 15 goals across all competitions Antoine Griezmann is capable of being La Liga’s top goal-scorer next season if he is played in the correct position, ...
Mega News:
When Lionel Messi announced in the first week of September that he would – after all – remain with Barcelona for the forthcoming season, a collective sigh of relief could be heard all over Spain. Messi, of course, is not just any player.
