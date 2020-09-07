Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING!! 3 Positive Tests Of Coronavirus Observed In The Premier League (See Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - The Premier League has announced it has received three positive tests in its first round of testing ahead of the new season.

Premier League clubs return three positive coronavirus tests The Guardian:
Premier League clubs returned three positive tests for coronavirus as they returned for pre-season training ahead of the start of the new campaign on Saturday.
Two Man City players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of EPL opener Daily Post:
Manchester City’s duo of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus. They are both currently observing a period of self-isolation, in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol.
