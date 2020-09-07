Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
BREAKING!! 3 Positive Tests Of Coronavirus Observed In The Premier League (See Details)
Naija Loaded
- The Premier League has announced it has received three positive tests in its first round of testing ahead of the new season.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Premier League clubs returned three positive tests for coronavirus as they returned for pre-season training ahead of the start of the new campaign on Saturday.
Daily Post:
Manchester City’s duo of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus. They are both currently observing a period of self-isolation, in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Manchester City’s duo of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The club took to it's website and social media pages to announce the news on Monday morning, September 7, 2020.
Inside Business Online:
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Algeria’s Mahrez, 29, and Frenchman Laporte, 24, will not train with their team-mates while they self-isolate in line with UK government and Premier ...
The Eagle Online:
Both players will now undergo a period of self-isolation and the club confirmed that neither player is showing any symptoms of the virus.
The Will:
CO, September 07, (THEWILL) – Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for the coronavirus.
Blueprint:
Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus just days before the start of the new Premier League season, the club announced on Monday.City said in a statement that French defender Laporte and Algerian ...
The News Guru:
Manchester City duo Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez have tested positive for Covid-19. City announced that both players have been forced to self-isolate for the next two weeks in a statement on their official website on Monday, which reads: “ ...
News Break:
Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday. City said in a statement that both players were self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and British ...
The Genius Media:
Mancity Duo, Riyad Mahrez And Aymeric Laporte Test Positive For COVID-19---Few days to the start of 20202021EPL kick off, Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus just days before the start of the new ...
Effiezy:
Manchester City’s player Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus. They are both currently observing a period of self-isolation, in accordance...
Legit 9ja:
Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.
Lasgidi Reporters:
Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez are two of the three players who returned positive tests Three Premier League players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing instigated by the league.
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
