Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu charge new Oniru to strengthen unity, peace in Iruland
…As Ooni, Obanikoro, Akiolu, others grace coronation   Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola…

11 hours ago
We need prayers to defeat COVID-19 — Gov. Sanwo-Olu Daily Times:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the COVID-19 pandemic situation the nation has found itself is an indication that Nigeria needs prayers, Daily Times gathered.
Lagosians Are Proud Of Sanwo-Olu’s Achievements – Adetokunbo Abiru Naija Loaded:
Adetokunbo Abiru, candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 31 bye election for Lagos East senatorial district has lauded the performance of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying Lagosians are proud of his achievements ...
Sanwo-Olu Tasks Nigerians On Prayer, Service, Growth Ofofo:
The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged Nigerians, especially Christians to pray to God, serve and do their best for the growth of their respective faith, State and the nation at large. L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide ...


