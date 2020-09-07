Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abia govt reacts as hoodlums kill policeman, injure others
News photo Daily Post  - Abia State Government on Monday said investigation into a security breach, which led to the death of one police officer and left four others injured at Ohafia Local Government Area of the state has begun.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill policeman, injure four others in Abia Vanguard News:
By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia Gunmen, on Tuesday, killed a policeman while four others sustained injuries following an attack on them in Ohafia council area of Abia State. Vanguard gathered that the gunmen suspected to be about 12 attacked five police ...
Abia gunmen attack five policemen, kill one, injure others The Punch:
Sunday Nwakanma, Umuahia A gang of about 12 hoodlums on Monday during a downpour attacked five policemen, who were taking cover in a security shelter at a bus stop around Okagwe Junction, Ohafia, ...
Gunmen kill policeman in Abia State The Nation:
From Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia Gunmen have killed a policeman in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The incident, our reporter gathered, happened at Okagwe Ohafia in Abia North Senatorial District. The deceased policeman and four of his ...
Abia Govt launches probe into murder of policeman Olisa TV:
Abia State Government says it is investigating a security breach at Ohafia Local Government Area of the state which led…Read More
Today:
Gunmen, on Tuesday, killed a policeman while four others sustained injuries following an attack on them in Ohafia council area of Abia State.
Panic as gunmen kill policemen in Abia State Nigerian Eye:
Unknown gunmen have killed a policeman in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.The sad incident happened at Okagwe Ohafia in Abia North Senatorial District.The dead policeman and four of his colleagues were hiding at a spot during a downpour when ...
Panic as gunmen kill policemen in Abia State The News Guru:
Unknown gunmen have killed a policeman in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. The sad incident happened at Okagwe Ohafia in Abia North Senatorial District. The dead policeman and four of his colleagues were hiding at a spot during a downpour ...


   More Picks
1 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
3 15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
5 Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election - Today, 6 hours ago
8 Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info