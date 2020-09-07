Post News
Top News
Woman kicked out by husband for 'bringing shame to the family' after she reported tenant who raped her 8-year-old daughter to NGO
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, was allegedly kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband and his family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Agency Reporter Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, a 40-year old mother of five has been chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Man protests rape of six-year-old daughter, demands justice Angered by the violation of his six-year-old daughter who reportedly lured her with rice and egg to defile her, a middle-aged man yesterday took to the main streets of Benin ...
Vanguard News:
By Ozioruva Aliu A middle-aged man identified as Okhehelem Onyenma Monday protested the purported rape of his six years old daughter (name withheld) in Edobor Street, Uwelu quarters alleging that the suspect, Destiny Obiyan lured his six years old ...
Pulse Nigeria:
Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, a 40-year old mother of five has been chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
The Next Edition:
The quest for justice for her 8-year-old daughter, allegedly raped by her tenant, has cost Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, her marriage.
The Eagle Online:
Ezukamma told newsmen that the incident took place in their country home, Ogidi, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State.
Sleek Gist:
A Nigerian man together with his family have kicked out a woman identified as Ifeyinwa Ezukamma for reporting her raped ...
More Picks
1
Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa -
Edujandon,
4 hours ago
3
15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
5
Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election -
Today,
6 hours ago
8
Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
9
WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
