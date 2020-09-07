Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman kicked out by husband for 'bringing shame to the family' after she reported tenant who raped her 8-year-old daughter to NGO
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, was allegedly kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband and his family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.

Family sacks’mother of 8-year old rape victim for seeking justice The Nation:
Agency Reporter Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, a 40-year old mother of five has been chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
Man protests rape of six-year-old daughter, demands justice Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Man protests rape of six-year-old daughter, demands justice Angered by the violation of his six-year-old daughter who reportedly lured her with rice and egg to defile her, a middle-aged man yesterday took to the main streets of Benin ...
Dad protests rape of 6yrs old daughter, says suspect lured her with rice, egg Vanguard News:
By Ozioruva Aliu A middle-aged man identified as Okhehelem Onyenma Monday protested the purported rape of his six years old daughter (name withheld) in Edobor Street, Uwelu quarters alleging that the suspect, Destiny Obiyan lured his six years old ...
Man sends wife packing for seeking justice for her 8-year-old daughter raped by a tenant Pulse Nigeria:
Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, a 40-year old mother of five has been chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
Family Sends Mother Of 8-year Old Rape Victim Packing For Seeking Justice The Next Edition:
The quest for justice for her 8-year-old daughter, allegedly raped by her tenant, has cost Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, her marriage.
Family chases mother out for demanding justice for her raped eight-year-old daughter The Eagle Online:
Ezukamma told newsmen that the incident took place in their country home, Ogidi, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State.
Woman kicked out by husband for ‘bringing shame to the family’ after she reported tenant who raped her 8-year-old daughter to NGO Sleek Gist:
A Nigerian man together with his family have kicked out a woman identified as Ifeyinwa Ezukamma for reporting her raped ...


