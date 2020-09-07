Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rivers council wants attack on Hausa community probed
News photo The Punch  - Dennis Naku, P/Harcourt The Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs has called on the police and other security agencies to investigate Sunday attack on some Hausa residents in the Oyigbo Local Go...

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Killers Of Two Hausa Settlers In Rivers State Not IPOB ― Police Edujandon:
POLICE in Rivers state have said the irate youths who killed two Hausa settlers in Oyigbo town, Oyigbo Local Government Area, were not members of Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) as suspected by eyewitnesses.
Killers Of Two Hausa Settlers In Rivers State Not IPOB - Police Tori News:
The police in Rivers has reacted to reports that IPOB members allegedly killed 2 Hausa settlers in the state.


