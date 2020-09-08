Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps mull amendment to Fiscal Responsibility Act to block revenue leakages
News photo Business Day  - In its Revised Legislative Agenda, the House of Representatives has indicated plans to initiate an amendment of the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) to require revenue generating agencies deposit at least 80 percent of their revenues into the ...

8 hours ago
MDAS FAILED TO REMIT OVER 1.2TRILLION NAIRA TO FG’S ACCOUNT- FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMISSION Abuja Reporters:
The non-remittance of revenue by most ministries, departments and agencies of government to the Consolidated Revenue Funds of the Federal Government is currently N1.2tn, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission said on Monday. The FRC is responsible for ...


