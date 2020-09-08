Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cardiff City poised to sign exciting Liverpool winger as Neil Harris strengthens team ahead of Championship kick-off
News photo Gistvile  - Cardiff CIty are set to sign Liverpool starlet Sheyi Ojo on loan. The 23-year-old winger, who hasn’t played for the Reds since January 2017, has attracted interest from both the Bluebirds and Nottingham Forest. But it looks like it’s Neil Harris’ side ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Cardiff City sign Nigerian and Liverpool winger, Sheyi Ojo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cardiff City sign Nigerian and Liverpool winger, Sheyi Ojo
ITS OFFICIAL! Sheyi Ojo Joins Cardiff From Liverpool Naija Loaded:
Championship club Cardiff City have announced the signing of Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Liverpool. The Bluebirds confirmed the acquisition of the forward on Monday after successful medicals, and he becomes the third ...
Sheyi Ojo joins Cardiff City on season-long loan The Eagle Online:
The 23-year-old will spend the duration of 2020-21 with the Championship side, who kick off their league campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday, after the move was finalised on Monday.
Cardiff City sign Nigerian and Liverpool winger, Sheyi Ojo Velox News:
English Championship club, Cardiff City, has announced the signing of Nigerian Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Liverpool. Cardiff confirmed the acquisition of the striker on Monday September 7th after successful medicals, ...
Cardiff City Sign Nigerian And Liverpool Winger, Sheyi Ojo GQ Buzz:
English Championship club, Cardiff City, has announced the signing of Nigerian Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Liverpool. Cardiff confirmed the acquisition of the striker on Monday September 7th after successful medicals, ...
Harris, Pence Make Dueling Trips To Battleground Wisconsin As Trump Set To Close Gap The New Era News:
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are both campaigning in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin on Labor Day, the traditional kickoff


   More Picks
1 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
3 15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
5 Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election - Today, 6 hours ago
8 Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info