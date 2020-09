ECOWAS: Mali Junta Gets Ultimatum To Name Civilian Transitional President Fresh News - By: Ilobun Donald ECOWAS leaders who met in Niamey, Niger on Monday have given the military junta in Mali until Sept. 15 to name a transitional president and a prime minister, according to a statement read at the end of a summit on Monday. The 15- ...



News Credibility Score: 70%