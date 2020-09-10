Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chinese miners taken to court for mining in Zimbabwe's biggest game reserve
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some Chinese miners have been taken to court over coal mining in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) in its lawsuit, stated that mining within the National Park poses an acute risk of irreversible ...

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Monte Oz Live:
Some Chinese miners have been taken to court over coal mining in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) in its lawsuit, stated that mining within the National Park poses an acute risk of irreversible ...
Koko Level's Blog:
Zimbabwe has file a Lawsuit against Some Chinese miners over coal mining in Hwange National Park. According to Zimbabwe Environmental…<br />Read More


