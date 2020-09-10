Post News
News at a Glance
WOW !!!: Dangote owes me N20b, maybe if I shout it long enough it will become real – Jude Okoye mocks Cynthia Morgan in sarcastic tweet
Salone
- Popular nigerian music executive, Jude Okoye has mocked his former signee Cynthia Morgan in a sarcastic tweet he shared.
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cynthia Morgan's former Manager, Joy Tongo has reacted to the singer attaching "RIP" to her photo which she shared on her Instastory. Joy Tongo who reshared same photo on her Instagram page, whipped up some bible verses in response to Cynthia Morgan' ...
Too Xclusive:
Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, Joy Tongo has reacted to the singer attaching “RIP” to her photo which she shared on...
Olisa TV:
The drama between erstwhile boss and artist, Jude Okoye and Cynthia Morgan, doesn’t seem like it’ll come to an end soon.
360Nobs.com:
Hours after Cynthia Morgan called out Music executive, Jude Okoye on Instagram, asking him to pay her what he owes, he took to Twitter to mock her in a sarcastic tweet he shared.
Correct NG:
Jude Okoye, CEO of Northside Records and elder brother of Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye, members of the defunct P-Square group has thrown heavy shade at his former signee, Cynthia Morgan after she asked him to pay her all the money he owes her.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
It looks like the drama between Cynthia Morgan and her former Manager Joy Tongo is only just beginning as the artiste manager has replied to Cynthia Morgan’s cryptic post where she said Rest in Peace on her photo.
News Break:
Joy Tongo, Cynthia Morgan’s former manager, has reacted to the singer’s “Rest In Peace” tag on her picture, which she shared on her Instastory. Read Also: Abuja Airport Receives First International Commercial Flight Since March Tongo, who shared same ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “I shall not die” – Cynthia Morgan’s manger reacts after the singer attached “RIP” to her photo Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, Joy Tongo has reacted after the “German juice” singer attached “RIP” to her photo which she ...
Gistvile:
Music executive, Jude Okoye has mocked his former signee Cynthia Morgan in a sarcastic tweet he shared. Jude Okoye who reacted to the singer’s claim of him owing her N7m, sarcastically claimed that Dangote also owes him N20 billion.
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT A Nigerian music executive and elder brother of defunct Nigerian music group P Square, Jude Okoye has replied Cynthia Morgan after she called him…
Wotzup NG:
Popular music executive and former music director, P-Square’s elder brother, Jude Okoye has taken to social media to mock his former signee, Cynthia Morgan in a sarcastic tweet.
Ofofo:
P-Square’s elder brother, Jude Okoye is now mocking his former artiste, Cynthia Morgan who cried out recently that he is owing her N7 million.
See Naija:
It appears the feud between Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan and her former record label boss, Jude Okoye is a never ending one as she’s taken to her Instagram page to yet again beckon on him to pay the money he owes her.
Legit 9ja:
When we thought the Cynthia Morgan’s saga was finally over, more clap backs keep surfacing as music mogul, Jude Okoye, has responded to the allegations labeled on him by his former employee.
The Essence TV:
Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, Joy Tongo has reacted to the singer attaching “RIP” to her photo which she shared on her Instastory.
Eco City Reporters:
Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, Joy Tongo has reacted to the singer attaching“RIP” to her photo which she shared on her Instastory. Joy Tongo who reshared same photo on her Instagram page, whipped up some bible verses in response toCynthia Morgan’s ‘ ...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Joy Tongo reacts after Cynthia Morgan attached ‘RIP’ to her photo
Instablog 9ja:
Singer Cynthia Morgan’s estranged manager, Joy Tongo, goes spiritual as she reacts to her latest dig at her
Within Nigeria:
Joy Tongo, talent manager and Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, has reacted to the singer attaching “RIP” to her photo which she shared on her Instastory. Joy Tongo who re-shared same photo on her Instagram page, whipped up some bible verses in response ...
Tori News:
Jude Okoye has reacted after Cynthia Morgan asked him to pay up the N7M he owes her.
Lasgidi Reporters:
Cynthia Morgan’sformer Manager,Joy Tongohas finally reacted to the singer attaching “RIP” to her photo which she shared on her Instastory a few days ago.
