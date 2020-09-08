Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus Nigeria update: 155 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Sidomex Entertainment  - The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shared a new update on the state of Coronavirus in Nigeria.  The number of cases recorded on Monday, 7 September were definitely higher than those from the day before.

