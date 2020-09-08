Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
News at a Glance
Saudi Arabia Overturns Death Sentence of 5 Men Who Killed Jamal Khashoggi claims His Sons ‘Pardoned’ Them
GQ Buzz
- Saudi Arabia has overturned the death sentence of people involved in the killing of Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, claiming the children of the late journalist had forgiven the killers.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
A Saudi court on Monday overturned five death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, in a final ruling that was condemned by his fiancee and slammed by a UN expert as a “parody of justice”.
The Guardian:
Saudi Arabia sought to turn the page on a journalist's murder with a final court ruling, but observers say the damaging scandal that sparked global revulsion will continue to haunt the kingdom.
NNN:
The Saudi trial into the killing of critic Jamal Khashoggi has lacked transparency and fallen short on assigning accountability for the crime, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday. A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between ...
More Picks
1
Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa -
Edujandon,
4 hours ago
3
15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
5
Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election -
Today,
6 hours ago
8
Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
9
WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
