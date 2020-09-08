Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saudi Arabia Overturns Death Sentence of 5 Men Who Killed Jamal Khashoggi claims His Sons ‘Pardoned’ Them
News photo GQ Buzz  - Saudi Arabia has overturned the death sentence of people involved in the killing of Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, claiming the children of the late journalist had forgiven the killers.

10 hours ago
Saudi Scraps Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder, Jails 8 Channels Television:
A Saudi court on Monday overturned five death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, in a final ruling that was condemned by his fiancee and slammed by a UN expert as a “parody of justice”.
Saudi Arabia struggles to turn page on Khashoggi The Guardian:
Saudi Arabia sought to turn the page on a journalist's murder with a final court ruling, but observers say the damaging scandal that sparked global revulsion will continue to haunt the kingdom.
UN says Khashoggi trial fell short on transparency, accountability NNN:
The Saudi trial into the killing of critic Jamal Khashoggi has lacked transparency and fallen short on assigning accountability for the crime, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday. A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between ...


