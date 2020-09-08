Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Navy Ratings Land In Hot Soup After Torturing Man To Death In Lagos (Photo)
News photo Tori News  - Some power-drunk men of the Nigerian Navy who tortured a man to death in Lagos have landed in serious trouble.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Navy arrests more ratings who tortured peacemaker to death in Lagos The Punch:
Samson Folarin The Nigerian Navy has apprehended four accomplices of a rating, Awosanya Olufemi, who were involved in the alleged torture and killing of a peacemaker, Collins Osagie. A spokespers...
Navy arrests officers who tortured peacemaker to death in Lagos Top Naija:
The Nigerian Navy has arrested four accomplices of a rating, Awosanya Olufemi, who were involved in the torture and killing of a peacemaker, Collins Osagie, TopNaija reports.
Peacemaker tortured to death in Lagos Sleek Gist:
A Nigerian man identified as Collins Osagie has been tortured to death for being a peacemaker and four suspects have ...
FCMB In Trouble | Hot News Ofofo:
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is in hot soup.
Apply For Nigerian Navy 2020 DSSC Recruitment (Full Details) Naija News:
The Nigerian Navy has announced that interested Nigerians can apply for enlistment into the force through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28.


   More Picks
1 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
3 15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
5 Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election - Today, 6 hours ago
8 Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info