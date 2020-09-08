Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Navy Ratings Land In Hot Soup After Torturing Man To Death In Lagos (Photo)
Tori News
- Some power-drunk men of the Nigerian Navy who tortured a man to death in Lagos have landed in serious trouble.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Samson Folarin The Nigerian Navy has apprehended four accomplices of a rating, Awosanya Olufemi, who were involved in the alleged torture and killing of a peacemaker, Collins Osagie. A spokespers...
Top Naija:
The Nigerian Navy has arrested four accomplices of a rating, Awosanya Olufemi, who were involved in the torture and killing of a peacemaker, Collins Osagie, TopNaija reports.
Sleek Gist:
A Nigerian man identified as Collins Osagie has been tortured to death for being a peacemaker and four suspects have ...
Ofofo:
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is in hot soup.
Naija News:
The Nigerian Navy has announced that interested Nigerians can apply for enlistment into the force through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28.
More Picks
1
Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa -
Edujandon,
4 hours ago
3
15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
5
Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election -
Today,
6 hours ago
8
Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
9
WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
