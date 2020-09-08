Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Woman Shot Dead By Husband In Police Station She Went To Report Domestic Violence
The Trent
- A woman was shot dead by her husband in a South African police station where she went to report him for domestic violence.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A horrific incident was recorded at Madeira Police Station in Mthatha, South Africa as a 28-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband inside the facility where she had gone to report him for domestic violence.
News Break:
A man, on Monday, shot his wife dead at Madeira police station in Mthatha, South Africa, where she had gone to report him for domestic violence.
Gistvic:
Mario Herrera, Lincoln police officer has been confirmed dead nearly two weeks after he was shot .
Ladun Liadi Blog:
In a frightening development, a woman was shot dead by her abusive husband inside a police station where she had gone to report him for domestic violence.The 28-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband inside Madeira Police Station in Mthatha, South ...
Gist Lovers:
28-year-old Woman shot dead by abusive husband in South African police station A horrific incident was recorded at Madeira Police Station in Mthatha, South Africa [Read More →]
Gistvile:
A horrific incident was recorded at Madeira Police Station in Mthatha, South Africa as a 28-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband inside the facility where she had gone to report him for domestic violence.
More Picks
1
Air Peace: Arewa youths react to fresh fraud allegations, warn Nigerians against blackmail -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
2
Reps mull amendment to Fiscal Responsibility Act to block revenue leakages -
Business Day,
8 hours ago
3
Female inheritance: Supreme Court, Igbo culture in head-on collision -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
4
Rivers council wants attack on Hausa community probed -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
5
Woman Shot Dead By Husband In Police Station She Went To Report Domestic Violence -
The Trent,
2 hours ago
6
Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu charge new Oniru to strengthen unity, peace in Iruland -
Naija on Point,
11 hours ago
7
'Victor Osimhen jokes with everyone and makes himself loved'' Napoli boss Gattuso praises Africa's most expensive player -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr share lovely photos from their all-white engagement party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Adorable photo of Laura Ikeji-Kanu and her daughter, Laurel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...