Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman kicked out by husband for reporting tenant who raped her 8-year-old daughter to NGO
News photo Ofofo  - A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, was allegedly kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband and his family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Family Sacks Mother Of 8-Year-Old Rape Victim For Seeking Justice Naija Loaded:
Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, a 40-year-old mother of five, was chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family for insisting on justice for her eight-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
Family sends woman packing for seeking justice for raped daughter The Point:
A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, 40, has been chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family for seeking justice for her eight-year-old daughter raped by her tenant.
Man Sends Wife Packing For Reporting Tenant Who Raped Their Daughter Naija News:
A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, was allegedly sent packing from her matrimonial home by her husband and his family, following her insistence for justice for her 8-year-old daughter, who was raped by her tenant.
Man Sends Wife Packing After Seeking Justice For Her 8-year-old Daughter Raped By A Tenant Tori News:
The woman was allegedly kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband after she sought justice for her under-aged daughter who was molested.


   More Picks
1 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
3 15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
5 Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election - Today, 6 hours ago
8 Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info