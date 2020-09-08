Post News
News at a Glance
Woman kicked out by husband for reporting tenant who raped her 8-year-old daughter to NGO
Ofofo
- A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, was allegedly kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband and his family, for insisting on justice for her 8-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, a 40-year-old mother of five, was chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family for insisting on justice for her eight-year-old daughter, raped by her tenant.
The Point:
A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, 40, has been chased out of her matrimonial home by her husband’s family for seeking justice for her eight-year-old daughter raped by her tenant.
Naija News:
A woman, Ifeyinwa Ezukamma, was allegedly sent packing from her matrimonial home by her husband and his family, following her insistence for justice for her 8-year-old daughter, who was raped by her tenant.
Tori News:
The woman was allegedly kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband after she sought justice for her under-aged daughter who was molested.
More Picks
1
Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa -
Edujandon,
4 hours ago
3
15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
5
Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election -
Today,
6 hours ago
8
Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
9
WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
