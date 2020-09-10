Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Worshippers Escape Death As Vehicle Rams Into Mosque In Gurara, Niger
iWitness  - The Police Command in Niger says a fully loaded petroleum product tanker coming from Minna to Suleja skidded off the road and rammed into a Mosque at Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area. Mr Adamu Usman, the state’s Commissioner of Police, confirmed ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Many people escaped death on Tuesday, September 8, in Kubwa, Abuja, when a tipper truck rammed into several vehicles. The crash which occurred at Central market in Kubwa, at about 11 am, left many vehicles damaged.
Naija on Point:
Accident Scene Many individuals escaped loss of life on Tuesday, September eight, in Kubwa, Abuja, when a tipper truck rammed into a number of automobiles.…
Tori News:
The crash which occurred at the Central market in Kubwa left many vehicles damaged.


   More Picks
1 Bandits abduct Zamfara treasurer's three children, kill neigbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Photographer narrates how his friend collapsed at work and died of HBP at the age of 25 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Messi surprises young blind Arsenal fan with life-changing glasses - Olisa TV, 4 hours ago
4 Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to be the highest-rated player in FIFA 21 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Young female politician reveals what an 'entitled relative' asked for as wedding gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Family cries out as man dies in police custody in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Selena Gomez covers Allure Magazine's October edition in support of her new beauty line, Rare Beauty (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 OIC, WPA to threaten Iran with expulsion from sports if government executes Olympic Wrestling champion Navid Afkari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 'Trump is not joking about staying in office for more than 2 terms'- Former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items - Tori News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info