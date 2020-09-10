Post News
News at a Glance
Azman fueling station engulfed in fire as tanker collapses in Zuba
Oak TV
- Azman fueling station engulfed in fire as tanker collapses in Zuba
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A family of six comprising of a man, his wife, and their four children have perished after the building they reside in, collapsed at Yaldu in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi state.
Today:
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the victims of tanker explosion in Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area where houses, shops and vehicles were destroyed.
Loveworld Plus TV:
• Woman crushed to death in Ekiti Five houses and 49 shops were gutted by fire in an explosion that occurred at Lambata town, Gawu Babangida Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday night when a tanker loaded with 36,000 litres of PMS collided ...
First Reports:
A family of six has been killed in a building collapse in Kebbi State. The victims include a man, his wife and their four children at Yaldu in Arewa Local Government Area of the State. They died after the house they were living collapsed due to days of ...
Tori News:
The family who were in the building when it collapsed all lost their lives.
