Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Channels Television
5
The Guardian
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Kenyan lawmaker arrested for incitement and ethnic contempt
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng'eno has been arrested on charges of incitement and ethnic contempt.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
A Kenyan MP was arrested on Monday evening for remarks made against President Uhuru Kenyatta over the weekend, according to local media.
News of Africa:
An Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno has been arrested on charges of incitement and ethnic contempt.
Africa News:
Pushback on Regional Elections Elections to fill the 190 seats in regional parliament were held on Wednesday in Tigray capital Mekele — against the Ethiopian federal government mandate announcing in March that all contests would be postponed until ...
More Picks
1
Bandits abduct Zamfara treasurer's three children, kill neigbour -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Photographer narrates how his friend collapsed at work and died of HBP at the age of 25 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Messi surprises young blind Arsenal fan with life-changing glasses -
Olisa TV,
4 hours ago
4
Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to be the highest-rated player in FIFA 21 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
5
Young female politician reveals what an 'entitled relative' asked for as wedding gift -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Family cries out as man dies in police custody in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Selena Gomez covers Allure Magazine's October edition in support of her new beauty line, Rare Beauty (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
OIC, WPA to threaten Iran with expulsion from sports if government executes Olympic Wrestling champion Navid Afkari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
'Trump is not joking about staying in office for more than 2 terms'- Former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...