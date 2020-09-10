Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: How UNIBEN Female Student Was Strangled To Death Inside Hotel In Anambra By Suspected Ritualists (Photos)
Tori News  - It has been revealed that suspected ritualists might be responsible for the murder of a lady inside hotel in Anambra.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
An undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye has died after allegedly being strangled by a suspected ritualist in a hotel room at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra state.
Yaba Left Online:
An undergraduate of University of Benin, Chinenye Promise Nwoye has died after she was allegedly strangled by a suspected ritualist in a hotel room at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra state.
Kanyi Daily:
An undergraduate of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye, has reportedly been strangled to death inside a hotel room at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. According to Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Radio, ...
Mojidelano:
An undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye has reportedly been strangled to death by a suspected ritualist in a hotel room at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra state.
Sleek Gist:
A student of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye has died after allegedly being strangled by a suspected ritualist ...
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Uniben student allegedly strangled to death inside a hotel by suspected ritualist An undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye, has reportedly been strangled to death inside a hotel room in Abagana, Anambra State. ABS ...
Salone:
It is noted that an undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye, has reportedly been strangled to death inside a hotel room in Abagana, Anambra State. ABS Radio, the circumstances that led to her death are still shrouded in ...
Anaedo Online:
The tragic tale of the sudden death of a female undergraduate of the University of Benin in one AKU hotel Abagana Njikoka local government area of Anambra state is still shrouded in confusion and consternation.
News Probe:
Raymond Ozoji, Awka The tragic tale of the sudden death of a female undergraduate of the University of Benin in one AKU hotel Abagana Njikoka local government area of Anambra state is still shrouded in confusion and consternation.
Naija on Point:
An undergraduate of College of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye, has reportedly been strangled to demise inside a lodge room in Abagana, Anambra State.ABS Radio,…
Abuja Reporters:
University Female Student Strangled To Death In Hotel In Anambra (Photos) An undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye from Iruokpala, Ire Village in Abba, Njikoka Local Government of Anambra State, has reportedly been strangled ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
A suspected ritualist has been arrested for allegedly strangling an undergraduate of University of Benin, identified as Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye, to death.
Naija Biz Com:
An undergraduate of University of Benin, Miss Chinenye Promise Nwoye from Iruokpala, Ire Village in Abba, Njikoka Local Government of Anambra State, has reportedly been strangled to death inside a hotel room at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, ...


