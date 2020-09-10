Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Arsenal Star Bellerin Becomes Shareholder In League Two Club
Complete Sports  - Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he has become a shareholder of League Two club Forest Green Rovers. Bellerin has been very active off the pitch in recent years in terms of looking after the environment, and he has since joined ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
By Elijah Odetokun Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has invested in League Two Forest Green Rovers to become the second largest shareholder of the club, according to the BBC. The club which is recognised by FIFA and the United Nations as the world’s ...
Naija Loaded:
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has become the second largest shareholder in League Two Forest Green Rovers. The Gloucestershire-based club have been recognised by Fifa and the United Nations as the world’s most environmentally friendly team.
Today:
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he has become a shareholder of League Two club Forest Green Rovers.
Blueprint:
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he has become a shareholder of League Two club Forest Green Rovers.Bellerin has been very active off the pitch in recent years in terms of looking after the environment, and he has since joined ...
Naija on Point:
Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin has become the second-biggest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers, a lower-tier English side recognised as the world’s greenest football…


   More Picks
1 Bandits abduct Zamfara treasurer's three children, kill neigbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Photographer narrates how his friend collapsed at work and died of HBP at the age of 25 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Messi surprises young blind Arsenal fan with life-changing glasses - Olisa TV, 4 hours ago
4 Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to be the highest-rated player in FIFA 21 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Young female politician reveals what an 'entitled relative' asked for as wedding gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Family cries out as man dies in police custody in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Selena Gomez covers Allure Magazine's October edition in support of her new beauty line, Rare Beauty (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 OIC, WPA to threaten Iran with expulsion from sports if government executes Olympic Wrestling champion Navid Afkari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Armed policemen disperse and arrest anti-fuel price hike protesters in Ojuelegba - Inside Mainland, 7 hours ago
10 'Trump is not joking about staying in office for more than 2 terms'- Former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info