Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on United States Open line judge
NNN  - Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck on the throat with a ball at the United States Open on Monday. This was after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.

 Additional Sources

Complete Sports:
The line judge who was struck by Novak Djokovic’s ball has received death threats – including a vile post saying she’ll join her dead son “soon”.
Djokovic: Fans accuse line judge of pretence The Punch:
Novak Djokovic urged his fans to be
News Verge:
Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck on the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday. This was after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.
Nigerian Eye:
Novak Djokovic urged his fans to be “supportive and caring” of the line judge at the centre of his US Open default row after she was attacked by online trolls.This is as some fans on social media accused the line judge, who fell to the ground and ...
My Celebrity & I:
The line-judge at the heart of the Novak Djokovic disqualification at the US Open has been distastefully abused by fans of the Serb on Instagram. Laura Clark, who was struck in the neck by a ball by Djokovic on Sunday, has received death threats and ...
Monte Oz Live:
The US Open line judge hit in the throat with a ball by Novak Djokovic on Sunday night has been subjected to vile online abuse after fans of the world No 1 tennis star found her Instagram account.
Naija on Point:
The lineswoman who was hit in the throat by a ball from Novak Djokovic, leading to his ejection from the US Open, may return to…


