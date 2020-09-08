Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie
News photo Naija Loaded  - Popular Nigerian journalist, Kadaria Ahmed has been blasted by Nigerian Twitter users after she criticized Pastor David Ibiyeomie for his statement towards Daddy Freeze. We reported that Ibiyeomie called Daddy Freeze bad names while condemning him and ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
2 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
3 15lb Hairball Removed From Stomach Of An Indian Girl Who Chews Her Hair (Graphic) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
5 Scorned wife exposes her 'cheating' husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Amazing transformation of a young girl 3 years after she was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Uganda mandates online bloggers register with government ahead of election - Today, 6 hours ago
8 Household Gathering Limit Set to be Reduced to Battle COVID-19 in The UK - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 MTG 9boy Set to make a statement with two latest singles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info