News at a Glance

Nigerian Journalist Asked To Condemn Kano Death Sentence As She Criticizes Ibiyeomie Naija Loaded - Popular Nigerian journalist, Kadaria Ahmed has been blasted by Nigerian Twitter users after she criticized Pastor David Ibiyeomie for his statement towards Daddy Freeze. We reported that Ibiyeomie called Daddy Freeze bad names while condemning him and ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



