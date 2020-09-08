Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Offa robbery: Armed robbers shot dead armoury officer in his sleep – Witness
News photo The Nation  - By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin Police Station Guard during the April 5th, 2018 Offa bloody armed robbery incident, Sergeant Sulaiman Mahmoud Tuesday said the daredevil men of the underworld shot dead the armoury officer of the Offa police division Oke ...

3 hours ago
Offa robbery: ‘How sick armoury officer was killed inside his office while sleeping’ Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Offa robbery: ‘How sick armoury officer was killed inside his office while sleeping’ One of the police officers on duty when the ancient Offa town, Kwara State was raided by daredevil armed robbers on April 5, 2018, has said that the ...
Offa Banks Robbery Attack: Why armed robbers overwhelmed policemen ―  Station guard tells Court Vanguard News:
By Demola Akinyemi The trial of the Offa robbery continued in an Ilorin High Court on Tuesday, as the Police officer who was the station guard on April 5,2018 when the police station and some banks in Offa , Kwara state were attacked by suspected armed ...
Offa Robbers Shot Dead Armoury Officer In His Sleep – Witness The Trent:
Sulaiman Mahmoud, the Police Station Guard during the April 5th, 2018 Offa bloody armed robbery incident, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, said the daredevil men of the underworld shot dead the armoury officer of the Offa police division Oke Kayode in ...
Court remands five men over alleged armed robbery in Kano The Eagle Online:
The police charged the suspects who reside at Ranka Village in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano, with three-count  of criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms and armed robbery.
See How Many AK-47 Offa Bank Robbers Stole During Operation – DPO Anaedo Online:
Former Divisional Police Officer of Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adamu Danjuma, on Monday said that 17 persons, including nine policemen, were killed during the Offa banks armed robbery.


