Federal Government To Replace National Identity Card (NIN) With Digital Numbers
News photo The Genius Media  - Federal Government To Replace National Identity Card (NIN) With Digital Numbers---The Nigerian Government has given more information about the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Ministry of Communications and Digital ...

10 hours ago
Nigeria to replace National Identity Card with Digital Numbers Daily Post:
The federal government has given an insight into the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said with the ...
