Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man Seen Selling Hushpuppi Portrait in Lagos Trafic For N30k(Video/Photos)
News photo Correct Kid  - A Nigerian Man was spotted in Lagos Trafic selling Hushpuppi Portrait for N30,000 . In a short video going Viral on social media, the seller was seen carrying A picture portrait of Instagram billionaire Hushpuppi in traffic .

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

SHOCKING!!! Watch Man Who Sells Hushpuppi’s Portrait In Traffic The Genius Media:
SHOCKING!!! Watch Man Who Sells Hushpuppi’s Portrait In Traffic---A short video is currently becoming viral on various social media platforms as it shows a Nigerian man selling a huge portrait of Hushpuppi in traffic.
Man spotted selling Hushpuppi’s portrait in traffic for N30,000 (Video) Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Man spotted selling Hushpuppi’s portrait in traffic for N30,000 (Video) An unidentified Nigerian man, has been spotted in a recent viral video, selling a portrait of social media big boy Hushpuppi in traffic.
Framed photo of Hushpuppi goes for sale in Lagos traffic for N30,000 Nigeria Newspaper:
Framed photo of Hushpuppi goes for sale in Lagos traffic for N30,000
Dee Reporters:
A framed photo of alleged internet fraudster, Raymond Abbas Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi was seen being sold in traffic in Lagos. The vendor is seen standing with the frame raised for commuters to see.
Inside Mainland:
A framed photo of Hushpuppi was seen being soldin traffic in Lagos. The vendor is seen standing with the frame raised for commuters to see. When asked how much the framed photo goes for, he saidit goes for 30,000 Naira. Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai ...


   More Picks
1 ‘You Need A Wife Like My Own’ – Burna Boy Showers Praises On Stefflon Don - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
2 Malawi to open its first diplomatic offices in Nigeria and Israel - REDigion, 5 hours ago
3 Army’s most senior officer rejects Trump’s claim generals pursue war to enrich defense firms - The Street Journal, 1 hour ago
4 Gwagalada School Demolition: Landlord, Proprietor Demand Justice, Request N17m Compensation - Global Village Extra, 6 hours ago
5 Self-acclaimed evangelist arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Anambra (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Archbishop Valerian Okeke Builds House For Physically Challenged Girl In Anambra (Photos) - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
7 5 Reasons Secondary School Girls Are Having Boyfriends - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 Man Seen Selling Hushpuppi Portrait in Lagos Trafic For N30k(Video/Photos) - Correct Kid, 10 hours ago
10 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info