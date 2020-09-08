Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Medical Tribunal Sanctions Docs Over Three-Month-Previous Child’s Loss of life
Two Medical docs; Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo have been sanctioned by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for their negligence which caused the death of a three-month-old baby, Peace Oluwole.

Two Nigerian medical doctors, Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo, have been sanctioned by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for their negligence that reportedly caused the death of a three-month-old baby named Peace Oluwole.
