News at a Glance
Medical Tribunal Sanctions Docs Over Three-Month-Previous Child’s Loss of life
Naija on Point
- Medical Tribunal Sanctions Docs Over Three-Month-Previous Child’s Loss of life Two Medical docs; Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo have been sanctioned by the Medical and…
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two Nigerian medical doctors, Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo, have been sanctioned by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for their negligence that reportedly caused the death of a three-month-old baby named Peace Oluwole.
The Punch:
Friday Olokor, Abuja<br /><br />The Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal has sanctioned two doctors; Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo for their negligence which caused the death of a thre...
News Break:
The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria Disciplinary Tribunal has penalised two doctors: Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo, for their negligence which caused the death of a three-month-old baby, Peace Oluwole. The doctors were arraigned ...
Today:
Two Doctors, Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oyewumi Oladipo are to serve some degrees of punishment for their negligence in causing the death of a three-month-old baby, Peace Johnson Oluwole.
The News Guru:
Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oyewumi Oladipo are medical practitioners who will be serving some degrees of punishment for their carelessness in causing the death of a three-month-old baby, Peace Johnson Oluwole. The Medical and Dental Practitioners ...
Gistvile:
Two Nigerian medical doctors, Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo, have been sanctioned by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for their negligence that reportedly caused the death of a three-month-old baby named Peace Oluwole.
Tori News:
The Tribunal said the doctors were incompetent in the management of the baby and failed to do all that was appropriate for the treatment of the patient.
Hit NG:
Two Nigerian medical doctors, Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo,have been sanctioned by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunalfor their negligence that reportedly caused the death of a three-month-old baby namedPeace Oluwole. Peace ...
