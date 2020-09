WHAT? Teenage COVID-19 Patient Is Raped By An Ambulance Driver While Being Taken To Hospital’ In India Naija Loaded - A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver on her way to the hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19. The teenage girl was reportedly attacked by a man known as V Noufal, 29, while on their way to the Firstline Covid ...



News Credibility Score: 99%