Archbishop Valerian Okeke Builds House For Physically Challenged Girl In Anambra (Photos)
News photo Anaedo Online  - A bungalow built and furnished for Miss Ada Aniwetalu in Umuazu, Nteje community, Oyi LGA of Anambra state, by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Archbishop Valerian Okeke was today handed over to the girl.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


