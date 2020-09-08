Self-acclaimed evangelist arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Anambra (photo) Linda Ikeji Blog - 38-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist, Chukwudi Ndubuisi, of Ekpunegbu village in Nnewi LGA of Anambra State, has been arrested by men of the Anambra state police command for allegedly luring his neighbour's daughter, a 12-year-old girl and had ...



