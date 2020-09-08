Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Self-acclaimed evangelist arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Anambra (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - 38-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist, Chukwudi Ndubuisi, of Ekpunegbu village in Nnewi LGA of Anambra State, has been arrested by men of the Anambra state police command for allegedly luring his neighbour's daughter, a 12-year-old girl and had ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Police arrest Anambra Evangelist for allegedly raping 12yr-old girl Daily Post:
The Police in Anambra State have arrested an Nnewi based acclaimed evangelist for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter.
Self-acclaimed evangelist arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Anambra (photo) Eco City Reporters:
38-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist, Chukwudi Ndubuisi,of Ekpunegbu village in Nnewi LGA of Anambra State, has been arrested by men of the Anambra state police command forallegedly luringhis neighbour’s daughter, a 12-year-old girl and had unlawful ...
38-Year-Old Man Allegedly Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl Daily Family:
38-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist, Chukwudi Ndubuisi, of Ekpunegbu village in Nnewi LGA of Anambra State, has been arrested by men of the Anambra state police command for allegedly luring his neighbour’s daughter, a 12-year-old girl and had ...


   More Picks
1 ‘You Need A Wife Like My Own’ – Burna Boy Showers Praises On Stefflon Don - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
2 Malawi to open its first diplomatic offices in Nigeria and Israel - REDigion, 5 hours ago
3 Army’s most senior officer rejects Trump’s claim generals pursue war to enrich defense firms - The Street Journal, 1 hour ago
4 Gwagalada School Demolition: Landlord, Proprietor Demand Justice, Request N17m Compensation - Global Village Extra, 6 hours ago
5 Self-acclaimed evangelist arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Anambra (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Archbishop Valerian Okeke Builds House For Physically Challenged Girl In Anambra (Photos) - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
7 5 Reasons Secondary School Girls Are Having Boyfriends - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Buhari, family under fire for breaching CBN Act, NCDC guideline at daughter’s wedding - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 Man Seen Selling Hushpuppi Portrait in Lagos Trafic For N30k(Video/Photos) - Correct Kid, 10 hours ago
10 I’m Not Allowed To Have Boyfriend; I Must Be Celibate In My Reign — Regent Of Iboropa - Edujandon, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info