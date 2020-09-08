Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

End of Keeping up with the Kardashians: After 14 years, Kim Kardashian announce the end of reality show that made her family super famous
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Reality star Kim Kardashian has announced the end of ”Keeping up with the Kardashians”. According to a statement just posted on Kim’s Instagram account, the reality show is coming to an end after 14 years.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years Linda Ikeji Blog:
After 14 years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends soon, says Kim Kardashian-West The Punch:
Keeping Up With the Kardashians quits production Top Naija:
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is OVER after 14 years on air, Kim announces The Street Journal:
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years Velox News:
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years Eco City Reporters:
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ ending after 14 years on air Ofofo:
