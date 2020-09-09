Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WHERE IS OSINBAJO! Buhari Asks Ministers To Channel Meeting Requests Through Gambari
News photo Naija Loaded  - President Muhammadu Buhari has again asked ministers to channel their requests to meet him through his chief of staff.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

All requests must go through my Chief of staff, Buhari tells Ministers TV360 Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari has again asked ministers to channel all requests to meet him through his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari. He gave the directive while speaking at the first-year ministerial performance review retreat of his administration, ...
10 Major Things Buhari Told Ministers At First Year Retreat Naija News:
Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday met with his ministers, at the State House in Abuja. He addressed them at the closing ceremony of the first year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat. Here are ten major points from the President’s ...


   More Picks
1 Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Ellen DeGeneres announces return of her talk show on 21 September, promises to address the workplace scandal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Forbes releases definitive ranking of the 10 wealthiest Americans over the past decade (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Community Isolated As Flood Washes Away Only Linked Bridge - The Will, 3 hours ago
5 Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, wraps his arms around 23 year old girlfriend, Camila Morrone, while holidaying in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Covid-19: Thousands of Trump fans gather at rally without masks and no social distancing (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 ‘I Don’t Want To Marry’ – Bride Abandons Groom On Wedding Day, Flees From Church (Video) - Edujandon, 8 hours ago
8 Playing Without Fans It’s Like Going To The Garden And Not Seeing Flowers – Cristiano Ronaldo Laments - Talk Glitz, 3 hours ago
9 296 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Why I Cooked Food, Ate In My Victim’s Kitchen During Robbery – Lagos Thief - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info