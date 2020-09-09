Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson to ban gatherings of more than six people from Monday
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - UK prime minister, Boris Johnson will place a ban on groups of more than six people gathering in homes, parks, pubs, and restaurants in England in a bid to stop COVID-19 spike.

9 hours ago
COVID-19: UK to ban gatherings of more than six people from Monday Nesco Media:
Boris Johnson, UK prime minister has said he will place a ban on groups of more than six people gathering in homes, parks, pubs, and restaurants in England in a bid to stop COVID-19 spike.
Coronavirus: Social gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England from Monday Effiezy:
A ban on groups of more than six people gathering in homes, parks, pubs and restaurants in England is being imposed by Boris Johnson in...


