Playing Without Fans It’s Like Going To The Garden And Not Seeing Flowers – Cristiano Ronaldo Laments
Portugal and Juventus Star Player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has compared football without fans to going to the garden and not seeing flowers and going to a circus and not seeing clowns after he scored both goals in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday

3 hours ago
Soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has compared football without fans to going to a circus and not seeing clowns after he scored both goals in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday night, September 9 but had no fans to celebrate with him.
