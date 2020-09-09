See the list of new 'representation and inclusion' requirements films will have to meet for Oscars Best picture eligibility

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mother and her two year old daughter die after sleeping with a generator in their sitting room in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
Mesut Ozil Sparks Outrage, Names His Dream 11 Without Messi - The Herald,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Sisi Yemmie’s Beef Pasta Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix - Bella Naija,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Woman stabs her boyfriend's alleged side chic to death in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
Obaseki Trumps Ize-Iyamu 57% To 40%, Emerges Winner In Channels TV Preferred Debaters’ Poll…Poll Result Gives Insight Into Election Outcome – Osagie - Yes International! Magazine,
3 hours ago
|
7
|
Forbes releases definitive ranking of the 10 wealthiest Americans over the past decade (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
COVID-19: UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson to ban gatherings of more than six people from Monday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Community Isolated As Flood Washes Away Only Linked Bridge - The Will,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
Hear leaked audio of CNN chief Jeff Zucker praising Trump and offering to give him a weekly show on the network - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago