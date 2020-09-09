Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See the list of new 'representation and inclusion' requirements films will have to meet for Oscars Best picture eligibility
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced sweeping new diversity measures and requirements aimed at promoting inclusion of minorities, people of color and disabled people.The diversity initiatives will go into effect with films ...

The AMPAS has announced that films looking to vie for the 'Best Picture' category of its Oscars will now have to meet certain diversity criteria.
Hollywood’s motion picture academy unveiled strict new eligibility rules to boost diversity among best picture Oscars nominees and the wider movie industry in a landmark announcement Tuesday. From 2024, all films hoping to win Tinseltown’s most coveted ...
Since the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, Hollywood has engaged in efforts to become more inclusive. They included doubling its membership of people of colour and women, which The Academy met in 2020.
Veteran Hollywood actress Kirsty Alley has condemned the new standard of representation and inclusion for Best Picture in the Oscars. The Academy announced on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, that film productions would have to meet the aforementioned ...
Oscars: Only diverse films will be considered for best picture
The Oscars are raising the inclusion bar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the annual Hollywood awards show, on Tuesday announced new diversity standards for best picture nominees.
Kirstie Alley slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility.
Since the #OscarsSoWhite campaign in 2016, Hollywood has engaged in efforts to become more inclusive. They included doubling its membership of people of colour and women, which The Academy met in 2020.


