Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Community Isolated As Flood Washes Away Only Linked Bridge
News photo The Will  - CO, September 09, (THEWILL) – The people of Margai in Kebbe local government area of Sokoto State have been cut off from the rest of the State following a devastating flood that washed away the bridge linking the town to other parts of the State. An ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Flooding: Margai bridge collapses in Sokoto Linda Ikeji Blog:
Many communities have been cut off after Margai bridge which links Kebbe Local Government Area with other parts of Sokoto State, collapsed due to severe flooding.
Flood washes away link bridge in Sokoto community TVC News:
The people of Margai in Kebbe local government area of Sokoto State have been cut off from the rest of the State following a devastating flood that washed away the bridge linking the town to other parts of the State. An official of the State Emergency ...
Panic As Margai Bridge Collapse In Sokoto Due To Flooding Tori News:
It was gathered that a part of the bridge, which was built during the tenure of Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa was washed away by the ravaging flood


   More Picks
1 Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Ellen DeGeneres announces return of her talk show on 21 September, promises to address the workplace scandal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Forbes releases definitive ranking of the 10 wealthiest Americans over the past decade (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Community Isolated As Flood Washes Away Only Linked Bridge - The Will, 3 hours ago
5 Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, wraps his arms around 23 year old girlfriend, Camila Morrone, while holidaying in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Covid-19: Thousands of Trump fans gather at rally without masks and no social distancing (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 ‘I Don’t Want To Marry’ – Bride Abandons Groom On Wedding Day, Flees From Church (Video) - Edujandon, 8 hours ago
8 Playing Without Fans It’s Like Going To The Garden And Not Seeing Flowers – Cristiano Ronaldo Laments - Talk Glitz, 3 hours ago
9 296 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Why I Cooked Food, Ate In My Victim’s Kitchen During Robbery – Lagos Thief - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info