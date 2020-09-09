Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pizza Hut has announced plans to shut 29 of its 244 UK restaurants, putting around 450 jobs at risk.The highly-popular restaurant chain said it faced 'significant disruption' from the coronavirus pandemic and that the lockdown was so detrimental that ' ...

2 hours ago
Pizza Hut has announced plans to shut 29 of its 244 UK restaurants, putting around 450 jobs at risk.


