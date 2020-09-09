Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oxford University Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after participant fell ill
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Oxford University Coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused after a participant had a suspected adverse reaction in the UK. Spokesman for AstraZeneca, the company working with a team from Oxford University said the trial was placed on hold after to ...

5 hours ago
Safety paramount in vaccine trials, suspensions ‘not unusual’ — WHO Vanguard News:
Safety is paramount in vaccine clinical trials and temporary suspensions are not unusual to evaluate any unexplained illness in a participant, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday regarding the pause in an AstraZeneca COVID-19 trial.
Coronavirus diary - Part 23 The Guardian:
The COVID-19 pandemic is on course, and vaccines are at various levels of clinical trials and dogged by an egoistic struggle about which country is first to roll out a vaccine.
Covid-19 Vaccine race slows as patient falls ill after jab Business Day:
The world’s rush to find a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus is being slowed down after AstraZeneca Plc stopped giving shots of its experimental vaccine after a person participating in one of the company’s studies got sick.
AstraZeneca pauses leading Covid-19 vaccine trials after a participant’s illness The Street Journal:
AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness Gistvile:
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.
Oxford University Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after participant fell ill Velox News:
Oxford University Coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused after a participant had a suspected adverse reaction in the UK.   Spokesman for AstraZeneca, the company working with a team from Oxford University said the trial was placed on hold after to ...
COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Paused After Volunteer’s Unexplained Illness Yawnaija:
Clinical trials on one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, were “paused” Tuesday after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.
Oxford University Coronavirus Vaccine Trial On Hold After Participant Fell Sick Tori News:
The late-stage COVID-19 candidate vaccine trials run by AstraZeneca have been paused after a participant fell ill.


