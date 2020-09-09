Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vice President Escapes Death In Roadside Bomb Blast In Afghanistan – [Videos]
Naija News  - First Afghanistan’s Vice President, Amrullah Saleh reportedly escaped death on Wednesday, September 9 after a bomb exploded in Kabul, the capital and largest city of the country.

Bomb attack injures vice president, kills 10 [Videos] Daily Post:
A roadside bomb in Kabul has injured first Afghanistan’s Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, on Wednesday. Saleh, 49, escaped with minor injuries. The explosion killed at least 10 people and wounded 15, including the VP’s bodyguards.
Three killed in suicide bombing near Somalia’s presidential palace Premium Times:
“Three people were killed and seven others injured in suicide bombing outside Blue Sky restaurant,’’ an official said.
Roadside bomb attack misses Afghan vice-president, kills 10 NNN:
A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice-President, Amrullah Saleh, on Wednesday, morning but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said. The attack killed at least 10 people.
10 Dead, Others Injured As Afghan Vice President Survives Roadside Bomb The Breaking Times:
A bombing incident that happened in Kabul, Afghan capital on Wednesday that targeted the convoy of the country’s first Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, killed 10 persons and injured 31 including the body guards of the vice president.
Oh No! Vice President Injured After Bomb Assault, 10 Lifeless (Video) Naija on Point:
Bomb assault in Kabul   A roadside bomb has injured first Afghanistan’s Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, on Wednesday.   The tragic incident occurred in…
Oh No! Vice President Injured After Bomb Attack, 10 Dead (Video) Tori News:
At least 10 persons have died and the Vice President injured after a bomb attack on Wednesday.


