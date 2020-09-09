Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome fifth child together
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Hilaria Balwin has welcomed her fifth child. The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru gave birth to a baby boy last night, September 8.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Alec Baldwin And His Wife Hilaria Welcome Their 5th Child Together KOKO TV Nigeria:
Hollywood veteran actor Alec Baldwin today announced that he welcomed his 5th child with wife Hilaria Baldwin. The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru gave birth to her 5th child a baby boy last night September 8th.
Hilaria Baldwin welcomes her fifth child The Street Journal:
Hilaria Baldwin, 36, welcomes her fifth child with Alec Baldwin, 62, as she shares a sweet photo from her hospital bed: 'We couldn't be happier'Baldwin announced on Wednesday that she has welcomed her fifth childThe 36-year-old former yoga instructor ...
Baby Boy – Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Welcome Fifth Child Gistvic:
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday –and its a baby boy. The 36-year-old yoga instructor made the announcement on Instagram. Hilaria shared a picture of her holding her baby boy . “We had a baby last night.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome fifth child together Ofofo:
Actor, Alec Baldwin”s wife Hilaria 36, has announced the birth of her fifth child with husband. On Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram, “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍.” She and Baldwin, 62, ...


   More Picks
1 Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items - Tori News, 3 hours ago
2 Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
4 BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee - Bukas Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
6 “Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie - Naija on Point, 4 hours ago
7 I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife - News Break, 7 hours ago
8 Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths - Motherhood In-Style, 5 hours ago
9 Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty - The Will, 6 hours ago
10 Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) - Effiezy, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info