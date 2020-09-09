Mesut Ozil Sparks Outrage, Names His Dream 11 Without Messi The Herald - Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has sparked outrage on Twitter by naming his dream football team and omitting six-time Ballon D’Or winner, Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old German named the team on Twitter while responding to a question during his #AskMesut ...



News Credibility Score: 94%