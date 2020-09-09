Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mesut Ozil Sparks Outrage, Names His Dream 11 Without Messi
News photo The Herald  - Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has sparked outrage on Twitter by naming his dream football team and omitting six-time Ballon D’Or winner, Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old German named the team on Twitter while responding to a question during his #AskMesut ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Another Source

Mesut Ozil’s Answer About Playing For Tottenham Naija Loaded:
In a Twitter question and answer session initiated by the Arsenal player tagged #AskMesut , the player was asked by a fan to choose between playing for bitter rivals Tottenham and retiring, The former Real Madrid star replied If I don’t want to win a ...


   More Picks
1 Mother and her two year old daughter die after sleeping with a generator in their sitting room in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Mesut Ozil Sparks Outrage, Names His Dream 11 Without Messi - The Herald, 4 hours ago
3 Sisi Yemmie’s Beef Pasta Recipe is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
4 Woman stabs her boyfriend's alleged side chic to death in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Pizza Hut to shut 29 restaurants putting around 450 jobs at risk due to 'significant disruption' from the Coronavirus pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Obaseki Trumps Ize-Iyamu 57% To 40%, Emerges Winner In Channels TV Preferred Debaters’ Poll…Poll Result Gives Insight Into Election Outcome – Osagie - Yes International! Magazine, 3 hours ago
7 Forbes releases definitive ranking of the 10 wealthiest Americans over the past decade (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 COVID-19: UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson to ban gatherings of more than six people from Monday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Community Isolated As Flood Washes Away Only Linked Bridge - The Will, 6 hours ago
10 Hear leaked audio of CNN chief Jeff Zucker praising Trump and offering to give him a weekly show on the network - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info