Victor Osimhen 'turned down Manchester United transfer before joining Napoli because he didn't want to compete with Odion Ighalo,' his brother reveals
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Victor Osimhen's brother has revealed he turned down a potential move to Manchester United before joining Napoli for £54million.

21 hours ago
