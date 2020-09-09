Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Channels Television
5
The Guardian
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Victor Osimhen 'turned down Manchester United transfer before joining Napoli because he didn't want to compete with Odion Ighalo,' his brother reveals
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Victor Osimhen's brother has revealed he turned down a potential move to Manchester United before joining Napoli for £54million.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Victor Osimhen’s older brother, Andrew has revealed that the Napoli striker had a transfer offer from Manchester United but turned it down due to his respect for Odion Ighalo. Osimhen was in the form of his life for Lille after joining from Sporting ...
Vanguard News:
Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Dettol Cool. Announcing the partnership via his Twitter account, the Manchester United star striker, who won the Golden boot, at AFCON 2019, said that as a sportsman ...
The Guardian:
Victor Osimhen turned down a potential move to Manchester United before joining Napoli for £54 million, his brother has revealed...
The Info Stride:
Manchester United tried to sign Victor Osimhen before the Nigerian joined Napoli, Victor’s brother has said. He recently revealed that Osimhen turned the move down because he did not want to compete with Odion Ighalo at the club.
Reporters Wall:
Andrew, Victor Osimhen’s older brother, has revealed why the Napoli striker had a transfer offer from Manchester United turned down, saying it was due to More
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Victor Osimhen rejected a move to Manchester United because he did not want to disrespect Odion Ighalo, according to the Napoli striker’s brother.
Correct NG:
Brother of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has revealed the Nigerian international turned down a potential £54million move to Manchester United because of his countryman, Odion Ighalo. The 21-year-old forward moved from Lille to the Italian club earlier ...
The Will:
CO, September 09, (THEWILL) – Victor Osimhen’s older brother, Andrew, says that the Super Eagles striker had a chance of joining English side Manchester United but he rejected it out of respect for Odion Ighalo. Andrew stated this while speaking with ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Osimhen turned down Manchester Utd so as not to compete with Ighalo Nigerian star footballer, Victor Osimhen reportedly turned down a potential move to Manchester United so he would not compete with Read More >> Osimhen ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Osimhen turned down Manchester Utd so as not to compete with Ighalo Nigerian star footballer, Victor Osimhen reportedly turned down a potential move to Manchester United so he would not compete with Odion Ighalo, before ...
Black Berry Babes:
...before joining Napoli for £54million.The 21-year-old promising striker moved to the Italian club from Lille earlier this summer in the big-money deal, which made him Nigeria's most expensive player.Speaking in a new interview with Complete Sports, ...
The Genius Media:
REVEALED!!! Real Reason Why Victor Osimhen Turned Down Manchester United For Napoli ----'My brother holds Ighalo in high esteem and he just didn't see himself going to Old Trafford to battle for a striking role with the highest goalscorer at the 2019 ...
Monte Oz Live:
Victor Osimhen’s brother has revealed he turned down a potential move to Manchester United before joining Napoli for £54million.
Goal Ball Live:
Andrew, Victor Osimhen’s older brother, has revealed why the Napoli striker had a transfer More The post Osimhen Reveals How Ighalo Was The Reason He Turned Down Man Utd Offer was first published on GoalBall.
More Picks
1
Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
2
Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
4
BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee -
Bukas Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
6
“Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
7
I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife -
News Break,
7 hours ago
8
Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths -
Motherhood In-Style,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty -
The Will,
6 hours ago
10
Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) -
Effiezy,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...