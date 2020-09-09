Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahoo Yahoo Brothers Arrested With Charm And Expensive Cars By EFCC (Photos)
News photo Tori News  - Some brothers suspected to be internet fraudsters have been arrested with their exotic cars and charms.

20 hours ago
EFCC arrests twin brothers for internet fraud in Ilorin Vanguard News:
The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested twin brothers:  Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.
