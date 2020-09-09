Post News
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Channels Television
5
The Guardian
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Yahoo Yahoo Brothers Arrested With Charm And Expensive Cars By EFCC (Photos)
Tori News
- Some brothers suspected to be internet fraudsters have been arrested with their exotic cars and charms.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested twin brothers: Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.
EFCC:
The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested twin brothers: Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.
Top Naija:
Not less than 22 suspected internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys have been arrested by the officials of the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), TopNaija reports.
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Operatives of the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Imo state.The all-male suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 41, were nabbed ...
News Break:
The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested twin brothers, Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo, over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.
Effiezy:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested twin brothers: Kehinde and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering...
The Genius Media:
YHOO YAHOO: EFCC Nabs Twin Brothers Over Alleged Internet Fraud [PHOTO]---Kehinde Adebayo and Taite Adebayo have been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged involvement in offences ...
More Picks
1
Voodoo Or Charm: How Thieves Entered My Room And Carted Away A Lot Of Items -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
2
Trump goes on defensive after new book claims he intentionally misled the American public about the dangers of COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Police Arrests Pastor Sylvester Ofori For Shooting His Wife To Death In United States [Video] -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
4
BBnaija: I will discuss with Tolanibaj before deciding to continue being friends with her – Vee -
Bukas Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Traditional Worshippers Protest, Accuse Oyo Government Of Discrimination -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
6
“Tell Him To Kneel Down And Propose” – Fan Reacts To Photo Of Destiny Etiko Passionately Kissing Pete Edochie -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
7
I’m Focused On ‘Marketing’ Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Replies Shaibu’s Wife -
News Break,
7 hours ago
8
Breaking! Nigeria Takes Over From India As World Capital For Under-5 Deaths -
Motherhood In-Style,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari Inaugurates Agenda 2050 Steering Committee, Says New Development Plan Will Lift Millions Out Of Poverty -
The Will,
6 hours ago
10
Sex-for-grades scandal: Imo University probes HoD allegedly caught having sex in viral video (See Clips) -
Effiezy,
4 hours ago
