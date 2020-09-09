Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yoruba Movie Star, Funmi Lawal To Appear In Court For Allegedly Accusing Prophet Dele Ogundipe of Fraud
News photo Sahara Weekly Magazine  - At Igbosere Magistrate court today Funmi Lawal was supposed to appear in court having been arrested by police over false accusation of fraud against Popular Celestial pastor and founder of Genesis Model Parish, Israel Ogundipe. The case could not hold ...

20 hours ago
Police begins investigation as PWC senior partner, Tola Ogundipe drowns in Lagos Linda Ikeji Blog:
The police in Lagos state has begun an investigation into the demise of the Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, who drowned while boating on a coast near Lagos. According to reports, Ogundipe went boating on ...
PwC senior partner drowns in Lagos, police probe aides The Punch:
Samson Folarin The Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, is dead. PUNCH Metro learnt that Ogundipe went missing on Saturday while boating on a coast nea...
AIB Partners FRSC, LASEMA To Boost Air Accident Investigations Leadership:
Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has entered into partnership arrangements with some notable government agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others.
PWC Senior Partner Drowns In Apparent Homicide (PHOTO) The Trent:
The Lagos state police command has launched an investigation into the death of the Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, PWC, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe. Ogundipe drowned while boating on a coast near Lagos state.
PwC senior partner drowns in Lagos, police commences probe Ripples:
Auditng firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers has lost one of its Deputy Senior Partner, Tola Ogundipe, who drowned while boating on the coast of Lagos. According to reports, Ogundipe went missing on Saturday, while the boat was said to have been found on ...
How PwC senior partner died in Lagos The Herald:
The Lagos State Police Commnd is working to determine how Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, died on a boat around a coastal community in Lagos. Ogundipe was said to be relaxing on the boat on ...
Police Investigate Death Of PwC Senior Partner, Ogundipe, Who Drowned In Lagos News Break:
The Lagos State police command has launched an investigation into the death of Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, who drowned while boating on a coast near the state.
Police launches investigation as PWC senior partner, Tola Ogundipe drowns in Lagos Within Nigeria:
An investigation into the demise of the Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe who reportedly drowned while boating on a coast near Lagos has been launched by the Lagos state police command.
So Unhappy! See PwC’s Senior Companion Who Drowned In Lagos (Picture) Naija on Point:
Tola Ogundipe   Value Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria Deputy Nation Senior Companion, Tola Ogundipe, is useless.
PwC senior official drowns as police commences investigations 1st for Credible News:
Tola Ogundipe, a Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), Nigeria, has been pronounced dead on Wednesday, September 9. 1st News garnered that Ogundipe went missing on Saturday while boating on coast near Lagos. After an extensive ...
Police investigates death of PWC senior partner, Tola Ogundipe who drowned in Lagos Dee Reporters:
The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of the Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, who drowned while boating on a coast near Lagos. Ogundipe reportedly went boating on his ...
Actress, Funmi Lawal, Who Accused Celestial Church Pastor, Israel Ogundipe of Fraud and Rape, in Police Net Global Excellence Online:
Nollywood actress, Funmi Lawal, who accused the general overseer of the Celestial Church of Christ (Genesis Model Parish), Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, of duping her of the sum of N2m, has reportedly recanted the allegation.
AIDES ARRESTED AS PRICE WATERHOUSE COOPERS SENIOR PARTNER DROWNS WHILE BOATING IN LAGOS Abuja Reporters:
Samson Folarin The Deputy Country Senior Partner, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigeria, Tola Ogundipe, is dead. PUNCH Metro learnt that Ogundipe went missing on Saturday while boating on a coast near Lagos. The boat was said to have been found on Sunday, ...
So Sad! See PwC Tori News:
A top executive of Price Waterhouse Coopers has died a painful death after drowning in Lagos.


